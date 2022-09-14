PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW APPOINTS TWO NEW AMBASSADORS

=======================

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2022: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, along with his Cabinet, has recently approved and appointed two new ambassadors to represent the interests of the Federation abroad.

Her Excellency Ms. Nerys Chiverton has been appointed as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and His Excellency Mr. Donya. L. Francis was appointed as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) to be stationed in Taipei.

Both Ambassadors will assume their new roles from this month, September 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his Cabinet colleagues extend their profound gratitude to both former Excellencies Jasmine Huggins who served as St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Ian Liburd, who was Permanent Representative to the United Nations for their contributions and years of service to the country.

Her Excellency Ms. Nerys Chiverton is a career diplomat, who has served over ten years as a senior official and foreign policy advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Law and Society from York University, Toronto, Ontario, and a Master of Arts Degree in Advance International Studies from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

His Excellency Mr. Donya L. Francis is a Communications Specialist and a Trained English Teacher. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Ming Chuan University International College in Journalism and Mass Communication, and a Master’s Degree From Taipei Medical University in Global Health and Development. Ambassador Francis spent a total of six years in Taiwan, where he took the opportunity to learn and immersed himself in the culture and language.