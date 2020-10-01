PRIME MINISTER COMMENDS YOUNG PEOPLE FOR THEIR EFFORTS IN VARIOUS FIELDS



Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 01, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has commended the young people of the Federation for the efforts that they have been making in various fields.



Prime Minister Harris was at the time speaking at his monthly press conference on October 01. He mentioned the Independence theme winner who is just 12 years old.



“Young Destinee Morris will long be remembered for her contribution to our 37th Anniversary of Independence by her winning submission of the theme ‘Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020’,” he said.



Dr. Harris also congratulated the 1,762 candidates who participated and succeeded in the 2020 CXC-CSEC and CAPE examinations.



“Again we commend the teachers, parents and guardians, invigilators and the Ministry of Education for their support to our students as they sat exams this year under difficult and novel conditions of a global health pandemic,” he said. “Their resilience, perseverance and adaptability shone brightly.”



On September 30, the Prime Minister said that he attended the launch of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association and Symposium at Government House at Springfield. He commended the young people who have committed themselves to the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) subjects.



“We have an amazing cadre of young people committed to Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering and Mathematics. I commend them and their future contribution to the growth and development of our Country,” he said. “Our significant investments in Education and ICT are in fact paying dividends.