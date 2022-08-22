PRESIDENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2022 (SKNIS): President of the Commonwealth of Dominica H.E. Charles A. Savarin has congratulated the fourth Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Prime Minister Dr. Drew, the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica said:

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and also on behalf of myself and Mrs. Savarin, I wish to extend sincere congratulations to you and to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the successful holding of General Elections on Friday, 5th August 2022, which from all reports were free and fair, notwithstanding the continued unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic and other challenges, which are plaguing our world today.

“My personal congratulations are also extended to the newly elected Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, on his personal overwhelming victory at the polls, and on his St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party having won the majority of six (6) out of eight (8) seats in St. Kitts, which equate to a majority of the eleven (11) seats in the Federation.

“We also extend our commendation to former Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris for his graciousness in conceding and extending congratulations to Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

“We celebrate lasting friendship and cooperation between our two countries. Dominica looks forward to affirming and strengthening the existing close relations and our commitments to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), the United Nations, and other regional and international organizations to which we belong.

“Mrs. Savarin joins me in extending to you our very best wishes for your good health and for the wellness and prosperity of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Please accept, Your excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”