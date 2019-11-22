PRESIDENT OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS BANKERS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES ASSOCIATION ENCOURAGES CLIENTS TO BE MORE VIGILANT DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 20, 2020 (SKNIS): Chad Allen, President of the Bankers and Financial Services Association of St. Kitts and Nevis encouraged clients of financial institutions to be more vigilant during the COVID-19 crisis, as fraudulent activities are frequent during these times.

“We would like to assure clients that our member institutions are committed to supporting you through this difficult period and we also encourage you to be more vigilant at this time as during periods such as this fraudulent attempts tend to increase,” said President Allen. “Clients are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or emails requesting your information. Do not share banking login passwords or pins – which is your personal identification number – or any sensitive information relating to your finances, report lost or stolen credit cards or any cards immediately, review statements and monitor account activities.”

Clients are strongly encouraged to seek clarity from their financial institutions when in doubt and do not fall prey to scams and get rich schemes.

Mr. Allen used the occasion – the May 20 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing – to provide several recommendations in navigating the COVID-19 crisis.

“We recognize change is hard for many people. However, we are assured that change will always be a variable. The use of technology will drive many of our options going forward. We encourage you to embrace this change and reap the rewards of improved access and convenience. Don’t be afraid to ask for assistance in learning. Your bankers and financial services providers are willing and able to support you in navigating this path,” he said. “In times of difficulty and uncertainty, we encourage clients to maintain healthy communication and update your bankers as to the changes taking place in your situation. Do not avoid them, but rather engage them.”

He implored clients to adhere to safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act.

“We also encourage you to observe and comply with the safety protocols established when doing business at your member institution – this includes the physical and social distancing, the wearing of your face mask and hand sanitization upon entry as the life you save may be your own,” said Mr. Allen. “As it relates to face masks, it is important that when transacting business that your identity is clear. Ski-masks or coverings which preclude our ability to know who we are doing business with will cause you unnecessary delays at our necessary institutions.”

Mr. Allen thanked clients who demonstrated much patience as financial institutions adjusted to the new norms and also expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the hardworking bank and financial services employees who reported to work each day during the period of limited operations to serve clients.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Bankers and Financial Services Association was formed on November 23, 2001. The eight-member institutions include the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited; CIBC First Caribbean International Bank; Development Bank of St. Kitts-Nevis; Royal Bank of Canada; RBTT St. Kitts-Nevis Limited; TDC Financial Services Limited; Republic Bank and the Bank of Nevis.