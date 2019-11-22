Premier Brantley thanks Kittitians who visited Nevis for Emancipation weekend

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 5, 2020) – Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley is expressing gratitude to the persons who traveled from St. Kitts to participate in the Emancipation weekend activities on Nevis.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted a mini food fair and cultural performances along Main Street, Charlestown on Emancipation Day, August 3, and on August 4. To bolster the light entertainment over the weekend, several activities were also organised across the island by private entities.

In an interview with the Department of Information, Premier Brantley said the level of patronage from Kittitians over the holiday weekend far surpassed the government’s expectations, especially in light of the fact that Culturama 2020 had been canceled.

“The people of St. Kitts responded to our appeal in overwhelming numbers and came over.

“I want to thank our friends and neighbours, brothers and sisters who really came in their hundreds, and co-mixed and co-mingled with the people of Nevis for this holiday weekend. I hope you enjoyed your time in this part of your country,” he said.The premier said the festivities had met the intended objective: to act as an economic stimulus for local stakeholders such as vendors, hotels and guest houses, bars and restaurants, and taxi operators.

“Our properties, restaurants, bars and various activities on the island all benefited tremendously, thanks to the hundreds who came from St. Kitts to experience all that Nevis has to offer,” said Mr. Brantley.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the NIA, said he was heartened to see so many citizens and residents come out to support the activities, as well as the numerous persons who logged on to watch livestreams of the events on social media.

“It was a fantastic weekend with a tremendous turnout from folks from St. Kitts and those living on Nevis. We were also encouraged by the positive feedback from nationals living overseas who were unable to travel to Nevis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People seemed to really enjoy the folklore performances like the masquerades, clowns, and Cowboys and Indians. All in all I think a wonderful time was had by patrons of all the various activities over the long weekend, and for that we are grateful,” he remarked.

