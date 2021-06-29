PREMIER BRANTLEY ENDORSES EXTENSION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 28, 2021 (SKNIS): Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nevis #9 in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly supported the extension of a State of Emergency in the Federation that will give greater powers to authorities to implement measures to save lives from the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

An Emergency Meeting of the National Assembly was convened on June 28, 2021, to provide parliamentary approval to extend the current State of Emergency up to December 31, 2021. A State of Emergency was first declared by His Excellency the Governor-General on June 15, as a result of surging cases of COVID-19 in the community. The Constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis limits the proclamation of a State of Emergency to 21 days without parliamentary approval.

“What we are seeking to do today is to extend the period and so to ensure that as we always do Mr Speaker, we engage in what is constitutionally proper and we do what is necessary to ensure that this government always acts with appropriate rectitude,” MP Brantley stated.

He added that all efforts must be made to flatten the second curve of the virus, which started on May 19. To date, it has resulted in 384 cases and three deaths.

“We are all in this together, and each and every one of us has to recognize that we have an obligation, we have a personal responsibility … to ensure that this invisible enemy, COVID-19, does not take any more lives here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Honourable Brantley, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation in the Federal Cabinet.

“COVID has come, and COVID has come to kill. Those words may be harsh. Some have criticized my language, but that is the reality, and St. Kitts and Nevis now has three individuals who have paid the ultimate price because of this disease,” the MP expressed.

Against this backdrop, Honourable Brantley urged all nationals who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to step up and take a jab for the good of the nation. Individuals were also urged to follow the mandates of wearing facemasks when in public, frequently sanitizing hands and maintaining six feet physical distance from others. Persons are also reminded to remain at home during curfew hours to avoid spreading the virus even further.

“I believe the evidence will show that this government has behaved responsibly at every step. It is not to say that every decision people will agree with but I believe we have behaved responsibly at every step and we have listened to the experts and we have implemented protocols and provisions that they have advised us to do,” MP Brantley indicated.

Once approved by the Parliament, the extended State of Emergency begins on July 07 and will be effective up to December 31, 2021.