PPP premature victory celebration raised with Caricom

By Staff Reporter – June 12, 2020

– coalition says such action interferes with integrity of recount process

THE APNU+AFC coalition has written to CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley indicating its concern about action taken by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to celebrate victory prior to completion of the recount process.

The letter was penned on behalf of the party by APNU+AFC elections agent Joseph Harmon on June 8, 2020 and copied to CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque. “We have observed that even before the end of the first stage of the process – the recount of ballots — the PPP/C has initiated events and activities purported to be a part of a victory celebration and, in the process, has violated the letter and spirit of the agreement. It has also disregarded the role of the CARICOM Scrutinizing Team which will provide a report to the commission. In the absence of completion of the election recount process, these actions can be seen as a blatant misrepresentation of the sequencing of the process and in violation of the constitutional authority vested in the Guyana Elections Commission,” the APNU+AFC stated.

In the letter, Harmon reminded that the recount process is based on a March 15, 2020 agreement between President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo which would involve the CARICOM Scrutinising Team.

He said that it is known by all that there are four stages which guide the process and it is only at the fourth stage that the declaration of the Chairman of the Elections Commission comes in.

Harmon said that the APNU+AFC values the important contribution of the CARICOM Scrutinising Team, but believes that its work has been cast aside by the PPP/C and this could lead to a loss of confidence in the process.

It therefore stated: “We further request that all parties be advised that there has been no declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission and, until such time, any attempt to declaring the results of the elections will interfere with the integrity of the process and the constitutional authority of the Guyana Elections Commission.”