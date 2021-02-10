POPULAR BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN IN THE BVI

HANNAH’S ESTATE, Tortola, VI- Police have confirmed that the man shot dead in Hannah’s Estate in Sea Cows Bay, Tortola, last night, February 9, 2021, is businessman and champion horse owner Earl D. Hodge aka ‘Bob’.Mr Hodge who, along with his wife Violet Hodge aka ‘Letty’, was well known for owning two of the Virgin Islands’ legendary horses, Actspectation and Really Uptown, was reportedly gunned down at his home in Hannah’s Estate around 8:00pm.“The deceased has been identified as Earl ‘Bob’ Hodge of Hannah’s Estate. No one else was injuried in the incident,” The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said in a statement today, February 10, 2021.Police are asking persons who have information that can assist homicide detectives in their investigation to contact at RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339.

