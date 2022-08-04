POLLS POINT TO A 3RD TERM FOR PM HARRIS IN ST.KITTS-NEVIS
(Thursday August 4th, 2022) With just one day before the August 5th Elections in St.Kitts and Nevis the incumbent PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris looks ready to be returned for a 3rd Term as PM if recent polling and the atmosphere on the ground is an indication . The final polls are in and just like other recent polls conducted the race has now become even more clearer . As indicated in recent weeks by both Don Anderson and Peter Wickham the upcoming elections will be a clear fight between the PM Harris and his PLP and the SKNLP. The last poll conducted which ended on Monday August 1st and began 2 weeks ago showed that PM Harris’ PLP will win 5 seats of the 11 Parliamenatry seats up for grabs with an outside chance for 1 more. The polls suggest that the Elections will see the following ;
Constituency #1- Geoffrey Hanley (Labour)
Constituency #2- Nubian Greaux (PLP)
Constituency# 3- Akilah Byron-Nisbett(PLP)
Constituency #4 – Kendale Liburd (PLP)
Constituency #5- Stachio Williams (PLP)
Constituency#6- Dr. Denzil Douglas (Labour)
Constituency #7 – Dr. Timothy Harris (PLP)
Constituency#8- Dr. Terrance Drew (Labour)
Constituency #9- Mark Brantley (CCM)
Constituency #10- Eric Evelyn (CCM)
Constituency #11- Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge (NRP)
The polling also showed that the important issues for the voters were Housing, Healthcare, Employment . Prime Minister Harris was the preferred leader with almost 60% of those surveyed indicating that they were either satisfied with his leadership or they preferred his leadership to anyone else. Former PM Dr. Denzil Douglas had about a 16% favourability rating as leader of the country followed by Dr. Terrance Drew with 13% and Shawn Richards with 9%.
On Wednesday evening all 3 major parties on St.Kitts had Rally styled events. The PAM brought in Soca Superstar Skinny Fabulous for their rally while the SKNLP and PM Harris’ PLP used a plethora of local artistes at their rallies. PM Harris’ PLP Rally Drew the largest crowd .
