POLICE INVESTIGATING NON-FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN NEWTOWN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a woman was shot and injured in Newtown.

The incident occurred at the home of 40-year-old Derrick Williams of Herbert Street, Newtown, sometime after 1 a.m. on March 04, 2023. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that Williams, who is a licensed firearm holder, stated that he left his firearm on the bed and left the room. He also stated that he then heard when his weapon fired. He went into the room and found 26-year-old Samiqua Cannonier with a gunshot wound to her chest. Williams subsequently transported Cannonier to the JNF General Hospital where she is warded in a stable condition. Williams is in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.