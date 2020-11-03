POLICE INVESTIGATING INCIDENT AT SEA IN NEWTOWN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 03, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an incident at sea in Newtown that occurred on November 02, 2020.

The Police received a report at about midday on Monday that a body was on the beach in Newtown on the end closest to the Industrial Site. Investigations so far have revealed that the motionless body of a man was seen floating in the water by a passer-by, who brought the body ashore with assistance from another individual. The body has been identified as that of 58-year-old Oral Coulbourne of New Road. The District Medical Officer arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

An autopsy will be conducted shortly to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department by dialing 465-2241 or their nearest Police Station.