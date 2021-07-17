POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN CHARLESTOWN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 17, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have launched an investigation into the death of 36-year-old Travis Clarke of Newcastle who was fatally shot in Charlestown on July 16, 2021.

Sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday, the Police responded to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they found Clark’s motionless body laying on the road. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the victim was sitting on a step in the Happy Hill Drive area when an armed assailant pursued him and shot him several times. Clarke ran and eventually collapsed. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Additional reports indicate that the armed assailant threatened a female driver who was also in the area and took possession of her vehicle in which he made his escape. Saturday morning (July 17) the vehicle was recovered by the Police at Indian Castle.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.