POLICE INVESTIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING FATALITY INVOLVING NEWTOWN WOMAN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 23, 2020 (RSCNPF): Some time after 4 p.m. on November 22, Beat and Patrol reported to the Criminal Investigation Department that a woman was found unconscious on the sidewalk along the Newtown Bay Road in the vicinity of the T-junction at the end of Sandown Road. She had a number of wounds about her body. She was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service ambulance where she died late last night. She has been identified as Rochelle Bennett of George Street, Newtown.

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene in Newtown. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. As a result, the Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 , their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.