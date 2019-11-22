Police estimate 80 persons in St.Kitts Opposition Labour Party Protest March

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 21st, 2019):- St.Kitts Opposition Labour party staged a protest on Friday afternoon through the streets of Bassettere, St.Kitts on Friday. According to police estimates the procession featured a crowd of about 80 participants including the candidates for the upcoming elections and party leader Ex-Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Denzil Douglas . The Opposition protesters were calling for the ringing of the bell to signal the call for elections which is not constitutionally due until August 2020. Despite the Opposition operating in full election mode they continue to be unable to ignite the energy and spark needed to boost their significantly waned popularity and credibility.

The less than 100 person protest march is a clear indication that the Opposition has not struck a chord with the vast majority of the electorate says one political observer. Here is a political party that for most of its existence has been able to mobilise thousands in almost the snap of a finger now struggling to get 100 persons out to a political march and protest.

With the St.Kitts-Nevis elections months maybe weeks away the Friday afternoon March is not a good sign and they will no doubt return to the drawing board and reboot.

Recent polls by Peter Wickham, Don Anderson and even onlie polls by SKN Pulse Media have ALL show a an average 65% favourability rating for the incumbent Team Unity government and it’s leader Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris