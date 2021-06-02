POLICE, CUSTOMS CHARGE MAN WHO ENTERED THE FEDERATION AT LIME KILN BAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2021 (RSCNPF): The man who entered the Federation on May 11, 2021, at Lime Kiln Bay has been charged by both The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.

David Smith of Buckely’s is 27 years old and was arrested following his release from quarantine last week after testing negative for COVID-19. The Police charged Smith on May 28, for the offence of Entering a Port that is not Recognized as an Appropriate Port of Entry and on May 31, for the offence of Entering the Federation Without Permission of the Ministry of National Security.

He was charged by the Customs and Excise Department on May 30, for the offences of Failing to File a Declaration With a Proper Officer; Arriving in the Federation in a Vessel at a Place Other than a Notified Place by a Customs Officer; Failure to Report Directly to a Customs or a Police Officer upon Arrival into the Federation; and Failure to Produce a Certificate of Clearance. He has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.