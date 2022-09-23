PM Terrance Drew to attend Pan American Sanitary Conference in Washington, DC

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, also the minister of health, is expected to attend the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference, organised by the Pan American Health Organisation.

22nd September 2022

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, also the minister of health, is expected to attend the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference, organised by the Pan American Health Organisation.

The Pan American Sanitary Conference is the Organization’s highest decision-making body which meets every five years to determine general policies of the Organization to improve the health and well-being of the population in the region.

The PAHO will host the Pan American Sanitary Conference in Washington, DC, from September 26-September 30. During the event, Ministers of Health and other high-level representatives from the various countries and territories of the Americas will get a chance to meet and interact.

In the Capacity of the Minister of Health, Dr Terrance Drew attended the orientation meeting arranged by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) on September 1, 2022. Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta and Acting Permanent-Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Ms Naeemah Hazelle accompanied the Prime Minister to an introductory meeting.

This introductory meeting was hosted as a preparatory event for the main event in Washington DC, USA, namely the Pan American Sanitary Conference.

The conference will open on Monday, September 26 at 9.00 a.m., with the participation of the PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, President of Dominica Charles Savarin, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary-General of the OAS Luis Almagro, and the Minister of Public Health and Social Well-being of Paraguay and outgoing president of the Pan American Sanitary Conference, Julio Borba.

On Wednesday, September 30, PAHO members and the Participating States will elect the next Director of the Organization via secret ballot. The person to receive the most votes will be appointed to lead PAHO for the next five years. The newly appointed Director will be taking office on February 1 2023.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis is attending the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. He is accompanied by a large delegation of ministers and public servants, including Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, ICT; Dr Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development; Nerys Dockery, UN Ambassador-designate; Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Samuel Berridge, Senior Assistant Secretary, Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Office of the Prime Minister; Gurdip Dev Bath, Special Representative and Advisor to the Prime Minister and Dillon Edmeade, Aide to the Prime Minister,