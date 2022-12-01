PM Terrance Drew outlines significance of CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis during his Inaugural address in Dubai

Prime Minister St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, has outlined various aspects of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis during his address in Dubai on 1 December 2022.

In his first official visit to Dubai as Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew discussed the attributes of St Kitts and Nevis and particularly their renowned Citizenship by Investment Programme.

He also stated that in this ever-changing and unpredictable world, it is essential for them to meet their people’s needs and attract the right kind of international investment necessary to uplift our country.

Moreover, Prime Minister Drew expressed the advancement of the CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has made in the last 40 years. It has been the pioneer of the global investor immigration industry. Along with this, The programme has allowed our nation to thrive.

He cited it has allowed them to uplift the nation’s people without overreliance on international financial aid.

Further, Dr Terrance Drew mentioned in the statement, “We need to make certain that our treasured Citizenship by Investment Programme is mutually usefull for all stakeholders, from the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis, the investors themselves, to the developers, to the local service providers and the international marketing agents.”

While the people of St Kitts and Nevis have always been the benchmark of the global investor immigration industry, said PM drew, they understand that in order to remain as one of the most sought-after economic cbi programmes in the world, we need to continue to evolve and forge a path for ourselves that is sustainable in the long term.”

The Prime Minister shedding light on the three fundamental principles that have guided their decision-making with respect to the evolved version of their CBI Programme:

Sustainability

Good Governance

Pragmatism

During his address, he also highlighted that programme is not just designed to benefit international investors. It also boosts local industries due to hard capital flowing in and has enabled our citizens to thrive amid global uncertainty.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said, “While we navigate the complexities of managing a small island developing state in this unpredictable and highly globalized world, we have made it a priority to craft a solution to ensure that the Third Phase Evolution of our Citizenship Programme will be a sustainable model filled with integrity, transparency and accountability and our investment options will align strategically with market realities while preserving the platinum brand associated with the oldest Citizenship by Investment Programme in the world.”