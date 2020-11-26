PM Says He Has Not Facilitated His Father In Getting Government Business

November 26, 2020

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Wednesday made it clear that he has not facilitated his father, businessman Sir Michael Chastanet, in obtaining business from the government.

“I can assure everyone categorically – at no point have I recommended or pushed business my father’s way,” Chastanet declared.

He made the comments while a guest on Andre Paul’s programme ‘That Makes Me Mad’.

The PM was responding to a question about his father renting office space to government agencies.

According to the PM, Sir Michael has been in the business of renting space to successive governments agencies for many years.

“We have pre-COVID, a shortage of office space. In fact, we have been hunting to get more and more office space and certainly with the situation of mold it has been even more complicated,” the PM explained.

“My father has been in that business from long ago, “ Chastanet stated.

Headline photo caption: Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Sir Michael Chastanet