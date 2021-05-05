PM ROWLEY- “For those who spend time describing this as some arbitrariness and some opportunity to be disagreeable or uncooperative, all I will say to you, I hear you because you are still alive.” Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com Posted on May 5, 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago // 0 Comments Dr. Kieth Rowley Tweet “For those who spend time describing this as some arbitrariness and some opportunity to be disagreeable or uncooperative, all I will say to you, I hear you because you are still alive.”
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.