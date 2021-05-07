PM ROWLEY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES TO COMBAT RECENT SURGE IN NEW COVID-19 CASES IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

💡💡💡BREAKING NEWS

In addition to the present public health measures that are in placea, the Prime Minister has announced the following additional measures to take effect from Midnight tonight:

All non essential employees are to work from home. All establishments that remain open are to be closed by 8PM. All forms of public transportation to reduce capacity from 75% to 50%. The wearing of masks in public remains mandatory. Gatherings are limited to no more than 5. Businesses that remain open can operate at 50% capacity. Domestic workers and gardeners are to remain at home, except in those cases where they are designated as ‘live-in’. Even where operations are designated as essential, it is expected that any non-essential personnel will be allowed to work from home. Membership clubs eg Price Smart will be allowed to remain open for business but for the sale of grocery items ONLY. Auto repair garages will operate on an emergency basis only. All restaurants are to remain closed and are asked to refrain from operating any informal delivery service. All construction services are to be halted.

These measures will remain in place until Sunday, May 23.