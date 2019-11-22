PM HARRIS WARNS AGAINST IRRESPONSIBLE ACTIONS IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 8, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has issued an appeal for citizens and residents to act responsibly during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made this appeal during the Leadership Matters virtual forum on May 5 where his comments were in direct response to a recent situation where Dr. Denzil Douglas, Former Leader of the Opposition, was seen in a widely circulated video dancing in the streets of St. Paul’s closely surrounded by a handful of supporters.

Prime Minister Harris said, “Several callers made reference to the irresponsible behaviour we had on [May 4th] with members of the opposition engaging in dancing on the street.”

“This conduct was highly irresponsible and shows a complete lack of understanding of the seriousness of the danger and in fact, that behaviour by leaders could encourage followers to engage in even more dangerous behaviours which could result in a worsening of the situation and force more drastic actions to be taken to control and contain the virus,” he said.

“What I would want to say is that we hope such actions would never be repeated and we hope that all those who participated in that show of recklessness would reconsider their ways and would refrain from such danger,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“Danger to themselves, danger that they may transmit the virus to others in their families, in their communities and indeed worsen what has been so far a very successful response of St. Kitts and Nevis in containing the virus,” he added.

“For our part, we take the seriousness of the matter under consideration and we promise that the Team-Unity Government will always act responsibly,” he said.