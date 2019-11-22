PM Harris urges electorate to settle for continuity by voting Team Unity candidates

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 3, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — After five years of unprecedented all-round development, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is appealing to the electorate to vote Team Unity candidates in the June 5 to allow the Team Unity Administration continue with the good work it has been doing for the people.

“We have been working for you, and the evidence is everywhere – what a wonderful job we have been doing on behalf of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis!” remarked Prime Minister Harris at a Team Unity Stronger, Safer Future virtual public meeting held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Tuesday evening June 2.

“If you are honest, whatever your party affiliation, you cannot deny that the best performance ever in the history of politics has come from the Team Unity Administration,” said Dr Harris. “So come the 5th of June, we are asking you to give your support – lend your votes – to the candidates of Team Unity so that we can continue to build a stronger and safer future for you.”

The Stronger, Safer Future virtual public meeting which was chaired by the Hon Lindsay Grant, was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, and the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Deputy National Political Leader who is Team Unity’s candidate for St. Christopher Three (West Basseterre) Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

“Last night (Monday June 1) we launched and unveiled our manifesto outlining our plan for a stronger and safer St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party. “Ours is the people-centred manifesto that highlights how well we have taken care of the business of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He told the virtual audience following the meeting via various social media platforms and Channel 95 on The Cable that it was only last week when renowned economist, Dr Everson Hull, wrote a piece which showed that St. Kitts and Nevis is top of the class in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Prime Minister attributed the success to the support by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis whom he thanked profusely.

St. Kitts and Nevis noted Dr Harris, who is also the Minister of Finance, has the lowest debt to GDP ratio within the OECS, and has the best fiscal balance in the region. He added that the Federation performed so well that every year under the Team Unity Administration the country has recorded surplus after surplus and that is how it was able to handle the coronavirus pandemic successfully without any loss of life.

Referring to the manifesto launched by the opposition St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, the Prime Minister observed that one of the things they highlighted was an increase of salaries for civil servants.

“Go back check their record – how many times in twenty years did they deliver?” the Prime Minister posed. He noted the Labour Party was only able to deliver at election time but in contrast with Team Unity, which has a sense of management, things were done differently and for the better. He said: “That is why the Harris Administration did not have to wait for general elections to give you double salary four years in a row, back to back.”

Team Unity, made up of three political parties is fielding a full slate of candidates for the June 5 General Election, and Prime Minister Harris made request of the voters to go out early and vote for the Team Unity candidates. The parties are the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

“We expect that based on our delivery, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis will give us their support and their vote,” said Dr Harris. “I want to say to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis – we come as a team. If you like the Prime Minister, you vote for every member of the team. Don’t let them get between us. Don’t let them pick and choose because they want division in the ranks of Team Unity. Tell them we are voting for a government, not one individual – voting for the team.”