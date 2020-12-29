PM Harris’ Statement on the Passing of Mr. Valentine Thomas

December28th, 2020

PrimeMinister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Mr. Valentine Thomas, a prominent journalist and radio personality who owned and operated Sugar City (90.3) FM.

ValT, as he was affectionately called, died on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 after an ongoing battle with kidney disease. He was 64 years old.

“Val T’s strong personality and passion for politics – and for life – imbued his outstanding journalism career with authenticity, intensity, originality and a quest for justice,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said today, Monday, December 28th, while reflecting on the life and legacy of Valentine Thomas.

“He was truly inimitable, not only in his witty style of questioning at press conferences, but also in the substance of his work, which covered subjects of national interest, notably health care and law and order, with dogged persistence and determination that redounded to the benefit of his listening audience and the nation at large,” Prime Minister Harris added.

“On a personal note, Val T was a valued friend and advisor, who was cherished for his unvarnished opinions that provided keen insight and analysis with an eye toward facilitating the building of a stronger and safer future for his fellow citizens and residents of his beloved country,” the Honourable Prime Minister also said.

PrimeMinister Harris extends deepest condolences to Valentine Thomas’ mother, Dora; his children, extended family and friends; the media community who has lost an inspirational leader and mentor, as well as to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis who join them in mourning his passing.