PM HARRIS RECOGNIZES KEY STAKEHOLDERS FOR THEIR UNWAVERING SUPPORT DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has expressed profound thanks and appreciation to key stakeholders who remain instrumental in ensuring that citizens and residents continue to be protected from the spread of COVID-19, popularly known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.



“On behalf of all of us in St. Kitts and Nevis, I just want to thank the membership of the NEOC [National Emergency Operations Center] and the HEOC [Health Emergency Operations Center] and all others who are working so hard to ensure that we flatten the curve as quickly as possible so that life can be returned to normalcy,” said Prime Minister Harris during his remarks at the NEOC’s COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 05, 2020.



Dr. Harris commended health officials for their unwavering commitment for being on the frontline as the country works to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The health ministry has been at the forefront and in this regard, I want to commend the leadership of the Minister with responsibility for Health, the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, the high command in their administrative realm of the Ministry, Permanent Secretary Delores Stapleton-Harris and all the other support staff and the cadre of medical practitioners…” said Dr. Harris. “I want to thank them all. They have brought enthusiasm to a difficult task and when we would have redeemed the time their names would be among those of our citizens and residents who did all in their power to help St. Kitts and Nevis shine as we must shine after the COVID-19,” Prime Minister Harris added.



He also commended Cabinet for being extremely supportive of the recommendations given by professional persons in whom they “reposed” their confidence. Special thanks were also given to all other critical stakeholders who have been on board to help fight COVID-19.



Prime Minister Harris said that the success stories of protecting citizens and residents against COVID-19 will be remembered.



“When the book is written about the success of St. Kitts and Nevis in fighting COVID-19 several chapters will be reserved for our outstanding sons and daughters who gave of their time and even exposed themselves to ensure that the victory is won,” said Dr. Harris.