PM HARRIS PROMOTES ST. KITTS & NEVIS’ PLATINUM-BRANDED CBI PROGRAMME TO NIGERIAN INVESTORS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 01, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ platinum-branded and industry leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme continues to attract interest from discerning investors from all corners of the world.

PrimeMinister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, had the opportunity recently to virtually promote the Federation’s programme and business opportunities available to potential investors in the West African nation.

The virtual session hosted by The Guardian Nigeria was dubbed, “Nigerian Citizens: Build a Legacy and Broaden Your Horizons by Investing in St. Kitts and Nevis”.

With the oldest and most trusted economic citizenship programme in the world, Prime Minister Harris assured investors that the twin island Federation has learned much and has much to offer through its CBI offerings.

“To have survived in an industry for over 30 years is no small achievement. So, we have the benefit of history, we have the benefit of being there longer, we have a better understanding of the marketplace and we have become the most innovative in the marketplace and the most responsive. I think for all these, we are proud to say that we are what we really are – the platinum brand, the oldest and the best and that certainly provides dividends for all who participate and of course for our country of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the prime minister said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister also spoke of the Federation’s successes in containing the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, a feat that was recently highlighted by the data-tracking site‘endcoronavirus.org’, which lists St. Kitts and Nevis as one of the few countries that is ‘winning’ against the virus.

PrimeMinister Harris said, “The safest place to be right now is St. Kitts and Nevis. We have managed the COVID-19 pandemic like no other country can. At this particular moment, we have not experienced one death and we are talking about 30 plus cases, and this is because we did the right things very early. We closed our borders, refused to accept cruise ships at critical points in time, and our people abided by the health protocols which the Government led the way in implementing. Now, our schools are back fully opened, and every area of socio-economic life is as near normal as one could get under these circumstances.”

Dr. Harris also pointed out that St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme employs one of the most stringent multi-tiered vetting processes that ensures only investors with a clean background are accepted as citizens. The latest edition of the CBI Index highlighted its efficiency, due diligence framework, and its lack of mandatory travel or residence as a reason why the country’s programme remains highly regarded.