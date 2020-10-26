PM Harris: Majority in St. Kitts and Nevis recognise there is a place for God in their lives

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 26, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, is lauding the long standing tradition of the strong belief the people have about God, and where they also recognise the need to bring up their children in the they should grow.

“The majority of people in St. Kitts and Nevis recognise that there is a place for God in our lives and they recognise too the moral compass,” said Dr Harris. “The development of that moral compass could not come without our children being exposed to godliness, being exposed to church, and being exposed to Sunday school.”

Prime Minister Harris made the remarks on Sunday October 25 after a colourful ceremony to baptise and bless six-week-old Baby Derea Boon, better known as Baby Zy, at the Faith Gospel Tabernacle Church in Old Road. Dr Harris was one of the several godparents who came out in support of Baby Zy and her parents.

“We have another tradition today, where a young officer would bring his daughter to be blessed, to be baptised and to grow up with certain knowledge of God,” noted Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Minister of National Security. Baby Zy’s parents are Sergeant Derell Boon, an instructor at the Police Training School, and Lieutenant Zenra Ferdinand of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

“The large number of young people who had come out to serve as godparents, godmothers, godfathers and just to stand with the child is an indication again that we are a nation founded under God,” remarked the Honourable Prime Minister. “It is something that I encourage – it is smoothing that I live.”

The baptismal and blessing ceremony was carried out by Bishop Joseph Henville, while the service under the theme ‘Being led by the Spirit even through the valley’ was delivered by Prophetess Jovelle Henville.

“We had a very powerful message coming from the young Prophetess Jovelle Henville, again showing how God can be an anchor, not only in good times but the bad times of the metaphorical valley,” said Dr Harris. “It was an awesome service.”

During the church service, Bishop Joseph Henville prayed for Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and commended him for the great work he is doing for the country.

“Bishop Henville has long been a man of faith,” noted Dr Harris. “He is one of the longest serving men of God in the country, and so it is always a blessing to draw up on his wisdom and to draw up on God’s direction to him, as he presides over the Faith Tabernacle Church.”

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Mr Craig Tuckett, PLP National Youth Arm Representative Mr Delonte Lewis, Chairman of PLP Constituency Number Five Executive Branch Mr Glenville Mills, and Deputy Chairperson Ms Marsha Lewis.

Baby Zy’s parents, Sergeant Derell Boon and Lieutenant Zenra Ferdinand, were encouraged by the support system that came into play during the ceremony and were honoured by Federation’s Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris being one of the godparents.

“It was a very nice experience for Baby Zy,” said Sergeant Derell Boon. “It was a wonderful experience and she was honoured to have the Prime Minister as one of her godparents and we are actually grateful we do have a great support system that of family and friends who stood in the gap and we are grateful for that.”

Echoing the same sentiments was proud mother, Lieutenant Zenra Ferdinand, who noted that support for Baby Zy was good. She added: “It is good she has the support and with the support she will be able to become a better individual knowing that there are persons behind her, and not only the Prime Minister but other persons who were present as well.”