PM Harris leads Constituency Seven Group for worship at Holy Family Catholic Church in Molineux

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 2, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Sunday November 1, led members of Constituency Number Seven Group for worship at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Molineux.

“I want to thank all those who turned out today for the service in what was an important get-together,” said Prime Minister Harris at the end of the worship service. “We have developed the tradition within the constituency, to visit as many of the churches as possible within the constituency and today we attended the Catholic Church in Molineux.”

Apart from members of Constituency Number Seven Group who were led by Mrs Sonia Henry, they were also joined by Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, and Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Mr Craig Tuckett.

Others included representatives of Peoples Labour Party’s Constituency Number Five Executive Branch led by their Chairman, Mr Glenville Mills, and included Deputy Chairpersons Ms Marsha Lewis, and Women’s Representative Ms Janice Lewis. Members from other PLP Constituency Executive Branches were also present.

“The Holy Family is the only Catholic Church in the constituency,” observed Dr Harris. “It has its own unique style of worshipping and we were happy to have gone there – to have enjoyed the service and have fellowship with all the people. An interesting thing about that Catholic Church is that its membership is drawn, not just from within Constituency Seven but beyond.”

He mentioned Basseterre-based businessman Mr Scott Caines, and Director of Continuing and Professional Education Centre, University of the West Indies Open Campus, Dr Susan Owens, and several others, who make a deliberate effort to come to worship there on a regular basis. He added: “It is a very attractive church, it is well organised, it has an excellent choir, and all in all it was a very enjoyable service.”

The sermon which was themed ‘Celebrate Feast of All Saints’ was delivered by Father Lawrence Malama, who welcomed Prime Minister Harris and the visiting members and observed that the Prime Minister had steered the country well in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Saints’ Day, also known as All Hallows’ Day, is a Christian solemnity celebrated in honour of all the saints, known and unknown. Celebrated universally by Catholics as well as many Protestant churches on the 1st of November, its intent is to celebrate all the saints including persons in society who are not canonised as saints, but whose deeds are deemed to be saintly.