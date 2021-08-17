PM HARRIS HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF INDIAN COMMUNITY TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 16, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As the Republic of India observed its 75th anniversary of Independence on Sunday, August 15, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris told members of the vast Indian community here in St. Kitts and Nevis that they continue to play an integral role in the overall development of the twin island Federation.



Prime Minister Harris was at the time speaking at a special flag raising ceremony at the SKI Academy grounds on Sunday, organized by representatives of the Indian community in St. Kitts and Nevis as part of the local festivities to commemorate their country’s Independence.



“Here in St. Kitts and Nevis you, the Indian community, have been a core part of our Federation since the 1860s. You are involved in every facet of our community – and our nation is richer for it,” Prime Minister Harris said at the event.



The prime minister added, “The Indian community is interwoven in the fabric of life in St. Kitts and Nevis. From our food to our commerce, your integration as a culture is seamless. You have much to be proud of in your Indian heritage, just as you have much to be proud of as citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis. Our federation is richer, it is better, it is stronger because of your contribution.”



Prime Minister Harris said one of the most recent and notable contributions of the Government of India to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis came in the form of a donation of 20,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year – a donation the prime minister said his Government is eternally grateful for.



“The strength of our friendship was on full display during the height of the COVID-19 crisis when, thanks to the generosity of Prime Minister Modi, India donated much needed vaccines to our federation. One of the very first, way ahead of many other nations. That donation made all the difference and it helped save many, many lives right here in the federation of St Kitts and Nevis. The vaccine donation helped us fight the worse of COVID’s ravages and put us ahead of the game. It is a contribution that we will always be grateful for. It is a contribution we will never forget,” Dr. Harris said.



Prior to his participation in Sunday’s flag hoisting event, Prime Minister Harris officially congratulated the Government and people of India on the observation of the country’s 75th Independence anniversary.



In a recorded message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Harris said, “India continues to be an exemplar nation for other developing countries, making excellent strides in democracy and development.”