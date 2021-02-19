PM HARRIS HAILS JOHN BOY CONSTRUCTION AS A SHINING EXAMPLE OF WHAT SMALL CONTRACTORS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CAN DO

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 17, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has publicly lauded the management and workers of John Boy Construction – the small sized construction company that delivered the beautiful edifice that is now the multi-purpose Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center.

PrimeMinister Harris, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #7 in which the new community center lies, noted that John Boy Construction, led by its Manager Mr. Dwight Berry, completed the project within reasonable time given the setbacks and lockdowns associated with COVID-19.

“It was one of those few projects where I saw the contractor put his heart in it. He wasn’t just leaving it for the persons working on the project – the carpenters, the masons, and their supervisors. [Mr. Berry] was here every day supervising this project and I want to thank him for that,” the prime minister said.

Dr. Harris added, “When we did a site visit, [Mr. Berry] said ‘I always wanted to do something like this’. His dream was to be able to get a significant project and show the world what he could do. He has done an excellent job and he now can boast that he has delivered a $3.2 million project and it is of excellent quality.”

PrimeMinister Harris said he was most impressed by the fact that John Boy Construction was able to successfully complete the project within the contract amount, noting that he hopes this project would lead to even greater opportunities for the small contractor.

“What is important too is that [Mr. Berry] is not afraid of competition. Ms. Davis, the engineer who spoke, said that four persons were shortlisted to bid but John Boy Construction emerged as the best one when they considered the price and time to do the job. So, when we have big projects please remember him,” Prime Minister Harris remarked.

Commendationsfor the work of John Boy Construction on the successful completion of the project also came from the Minister responsible for Social Development, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton.

MinisterHamilton stated that, “They have put in so much to construct this magnificent building. They have ensured that the building is structurally sound that it can withstand hurricanes of recent vintage and other natural disasters. They have ensured that this building is esthetically pleasing. It is a true testament to the skill sets that we have right here in our small Federation.”

The$3.2 million Lodge/Ottley’s Community Center project was jointly funded by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Itis accessible for differently-abled persons and boasts two spacious recreational hall rooms, an office area, a kitchen, a multi-purpose room, a library, mechanical room, a gallery and two bathrooms.

Thenew center will also serve as a hurricane shelter with an underground cistern for water storage and a 60 KVA generator.