PM HARRIS DISCUSSES MATTERS OF NATIONAL IMPORTANCE WITH HIGH LEVEL U.S. DELEGATION

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris in meeting with officials from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Embassy in Barbados.



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 16, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on Monday, January 13, met and held discussions with several high-level officials from the United States Department of Treasury and the U.S. Embassy based in Barbados.

TheU.S. delegation was led by Mr. Marshall Billingslea, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing within the U.S. Department of Treasury and Her Excellency Linda S. Taglialatela, Ambassador of the United States of America.

Mr. Billingslea indicated during the discussions that his visit to the country is indicative of the high value in which his Government places on the friendship with St. Kitts and Nevis, and that it also demonstrated the U.S. Government’s willingness to continue to work with the twin island Federation.

Amongthe matters addressed during Monday’s dialogue were the Federation’s preparations for its 2020 Mutual Financial Evaluation Report, the FinCEN Advisory imposed upon the country in 2014 as a result of the misdeeds of the former Denzil Douglas administration, as well as the developmental challenges faced by small island developing states.

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and the visiting U.S. officials also engaged in talks on possible areas in which the United States government can lend further assistance to small island states like St. Kitts and Nevis “to help us move faster along the path of growth and development.”

PrimeMinister Harris was supported in Monday’s meeting by Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt.



