PM HARRIS DELIVERS POWERFUL AND MOTIVATING MESSAGE TO YOUNG PEOPLE ON NATIONAL HEROES DAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 16, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, delivered a powerful and motivating message to the young people of the Federation during his Commemorative Address at the National Heroes Park in observance of National Heroes Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



“To our young people, who are in the spring of their lives, I say to you that a hero lies in you. It is your destiny as a citizen of this great land of St. Kitts and Nevis, but the hero will not emerge by osmosis. It must be nurtured, nurtured with the values and traditions that we Kittitians and Nevisians hold dear: self-discipline and industry; respect for elders; drive for improvement and advancement; service to others; embracing our shared responsibilities; setting our dreams and aspirations as high as you choose, and taking the first steps towards them. You can achieve anything with the strength of your will and the love of a nation,” said Prime Minister Harris.



Dr. Harris encouraged the youth population to never give up.



“You, my young people in this modern world, can achieve anything with the strength of your will and the love of a nation behind you,” said PM Harris noted. “There are some of you who will doubt what you can achieve because of the present economic and social circumstances. Hurtful as the economic and health crises are now we can all be assured they too will pass. Let us not allow temporary circumstances to diminish our dreams, even as the government tries to alleviate as best it can any and all hardships being felt by our citizens and residents.”



The prime minister reflected on the Ministry of Entertainment, Talent Development and Entrepreneurship and noted that through this ministry young people will be given the opportunity to advance themselves.



“Our new Ministry of Entertainment, Talent Development and Entrepreneurship shall be a legacy Ministry. We will look back in time to realize so much good would have come to our young people from its work. The opportunities for self-actualization, income generation and fame would have been magnified through the formation and work of this Ministry,” he said. “It is still true that the greatest gift we can give to our young people is the gift of education and next in line is the gift of opportunity. The opportunity to be, to become, to learn, to do.”



PM Harris pledged to “use every working moment to advance the cause and welfare of the people of St Kitts and Nevis”, adding that “with God’s grace working together we shall make St Kitts and Nevis a better place.”