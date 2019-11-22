PM HARRIS COMMENDS COVID-19 NATIONAL WORKING GROUP ON SECURING THE FEDERATION’S BORDERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended the COVID-19 National Working Group for its excellent work in securing the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis to mitigate any fallout from the coronavirus virus, now referred to as COVID-19.



The Prime Minister commended the Working Group during his national address on COVID-19 on Sunday, 8th March. The Working Group is led by National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Abdias Samuel.



“The Working Group was instrumental in strengthening surveillance at all the ports of entry in the Federation, and in conducting a successful simulation exercise to test the Alert and Communication Systems of our national response mechanism,” said Prime Minister Harris.



The Minister of National Security said that “the response to this disease requires an all-of-society and all-of-government approach.”



“The COVID-19 National Working Group has already conducted sensitization sessions with a number of government and private sector entities, including the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, TDC, Development Bank, St. Christopher and Nevis Social security Board and National Bank etc.,” he said.



The Prime Minister highlighted that all these private sector entities “are committed to supporting the Government’s preparedness and response activities.”



Prime Minister Harris mentioned that “The Ministry of Health and the Working Group continue to collaborate with all local, regional and international partners such as WHO, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and all countries to guarantee an effective disease outbreak response.”