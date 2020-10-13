PM Harris Applauds Fire And Rescue Services For Exemplary Dedication To Duty

On Oct 12, 2020

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 12, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, has praised leadership, officers and staff of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services for putting God first in their day to day operations as they honourably serve the people of the Federation with dedication.

Prime Minister Harris, who through the Ministry of National Security has direct responsibilities for the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, made the remarks on Sunday October 11 at the end of a worship service held at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre. It was attended by the organisation’s officers and staff led by Chief Fire Officer Everette O’Garro.

“St. Kitts and Nevis prides itself as a Nation under God, and indeed in our Constitution way back in 1983 we declared publicly that we are a nation under God,” said Dr Harris. “As the Prime Minister I am heartened to see these officers, who perform duties that put them in direct line of danger as they safeguard our country, taking time to worship and praise God.”

The sermon, which was delivered by Senior Pastor Lincoln Connor under the theme ‘Unseen Conflict’, dwelt on the blameless and upright life of Job. Accompanying Prime Minister Harris at the service were the Minister of Health and Area Parliamentary Representative for West Basseterre, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescues Services became severed by Law from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on January 4, 2000 under the Fire and Rescue Services Act 6/99. Thirty officers, accompanied by Forces Chaplain Rev Ericsson Cumberbatch attended the service.

“As a young upcoming organisation, we just like anybody else would have had some bumps on the road,” observed Chief Fire Officer Mr Everette O’Garro. “However, we would have accomplished some notable achievements on the way and we have developed the old adage that in everything you do, you must put God first.”

The idea behind the church service was an initiative of the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Welfare Association, which according to Mr O’Garro does a wonderful job in making sure that the officers are kept grounded in recognising that in all they do, and in all they have achieved they should put God first.

“We thought it was really great that Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris joined us for this church service,” said the Chief Fire Officer. “We are really thankful and grateful that he would take time out of his busy schedule to grace us with his presence and worship with us as the Minister who is responsible for the Fire and Rescue Services. We are really grateful to have him being our honourable guest at the service such as this.”

He added: “The Honourable Prime Minister has always given solid support to the programmes of the Fire Services. His support via the Ministry of National Security has been instrumental in a number of achievements of the organisation.”

Senior members of staff in attendance were, Fire Sub Station Officer Lenox Griffin, Fire Sub Station Officer Rommel Williams, Fire Sub Station Officer Lesroy Caines, Fire Sub Station Officer Mavis Archibald-White, Ag Fire Sub Station Officer Dwayne Williams, and Secretary Mrs Cecilia Phipps-Heyliger.