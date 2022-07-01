PM HARRIS AND NUBIAN GREAUX OVERWHELMED BY SUPPORT AT OPENING OF THE PEOPLES VISION CENTER IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE- HUNDREDS OF ENTHUSIASTIC CONSTITUENTS AND CITIZENS SHOWED TREMENDOUS APPRECIATION AND SUPPORT

(July 1st, 2022) The Peoples Labour Party continues to build momentum and generate buzz and excitement as the Electio Campaign season in St.Kitts and Nevis begins to shift into high gear . The PLP staged another of their series of PEOPES VISION CENTER (Constituency Office) Openings on Thursday evening with the grand launch of the PEOPLES VISION CENTER in Central Basseterre with PLP Representative Nubian Greaux. Hundreds of vibrant, young enthusiastic constituents, supporters and other citizens s turned out for the event and gave overal great support for the PLP Team in particular party representative for the area Nubian Greaux and Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris .PM Harris used the opportunity to announce to the huhe crowd present that under his new administrtaion the PAP programme will not only be maintained but payments will be increased as of Sept 1st, 2022. This announcement was met with a huge choral of shouts and cheers from the excited and packed audience. PLP Central Basseterre representative Nubian Greaux spoke passionately about his plans to enhance and develop Central Basseterre and reiterated his support for the PEACE Programme which in his view has not only been able to significantly move crime and violence downwards but has created a long lasting substantive sense of stability and peace in the country.The PLP PEOPLES VISION CENTER Series of Official Openings continues on Sunday July 5th at St.Peters. with the Official Opening of the PEOPLES VISION CENTER for Constituency#8 with Party representatative Andrew Talbo Bass