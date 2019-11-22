PM HARRIS AND HIS CABINET EXTEND CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF GLENROY “MACK” WOODLEY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 25, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Team Unity Cabinet paused its session on Monday, February 24, to pay tribute to the life and work of Mr. Glenroy Woodley, also known as Mack, who for many years was employed at the Public Works Department.



Mr. Woodley, who hailed from the village of Tabernacle, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.



Mack, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered as a community-spirited individual, who leaves behind a legacy of outstanding service. He was an excellent and dedicated worker at the Public Works Department.



Mr. Woodley was also an experienced plumber, whose plumbing services came highly recommended by many.



Known for his community activism, Mr. Woodley advocated strongly for improvements to be made in his community and other surrounding villages.



Over the years, Mr. Woodley served as one of the leading voices behind the issue of compensation owed to some 1,200 plus Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE), once called Non-Established Workers, whose payments stopped before the Team Unity administration took office. The Government has since taken significant steps toward remedying this problem.



Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven, which includes Tabernacle, described Mr. Woodley as a “reliable friend and mentor who will be greatly missed by all in government and his hometown of Tabernacle.”



Prime Minister Harris and his Cabinet colleagues extend deepest sympathy to the family of the late Mr. Glenroy “Mack” Woodley.