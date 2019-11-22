PM HARRIS AND CABINET TO VISIT MANUFACTURING AND CONSTRUCTION SITES MONDAY AND TUESDAY AS PART OF TEAM UNITY’S 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF STELLAR LEADERSHIP



February 9th, 2020Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Cabinet colleagues in the Team Unity Government are celebrating five years of stellar leadership this month in St. Kitts and Nevis with wide-ranging activities that represent the best of our nation, as well as the progress achieved in the past five years.

The celebratory events kick off early in the day tomorrow, Monday, February 10th, with site visits by the Cabinet to some of the nation’s leading manufacturers, spanning diverse industries such as textiles, electronics, cement, and brewing and distilling. Last year, the site visits conducted in February were well received and greatly appreciated by management and staff.

The workers particularly relished the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with the Prime Minister and members of his delegation, who spent a considerable amount of time touring the operations at manufacturing plants in both Basseterre and Sandy Point.

“We could not help but be impressed by the quality of work of international standard done by our employees,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris told the public when he addressed the National Assembly on February 20th, 2019. The Prime Minister described the nation’s manufacturing employees as “ordinary sons and daughters who sometimes are not given the kind of appreciation they deserve.”

Prime Minister Harris then added: “We are exporting, thanks to the quality of workers here, products that are important to the United States Aerospace Industry.” St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister also said, “We are exporting products to Europe and elsewhere – many of them unknown to too many of our people here.”

During his first press conference for the year on January 15th, 2020, the Prime Minister also reported strong manufacturing growth numbers, stating that information coming from the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) shows: “We recorded 69,695 tons of merchandise, up 43,786 tons over the 25,909 tons realized in 2018 for a massive 169 percent growth in manufacturing exports year on year. This positive growth is expected to continue in 2020, with output driven by Harowe Servo and Jaro Ltd in the main.”

Prime Minister Harris further announced at last month’s press conference that, “The manufacturing enclave sector realized increases in job creation in 2019, led largely by expansion of production lines at Kajola Kristada.” The Prime Minister’s next press conference is set for Thursday, February 13th.

Visits by the Cabinet to construction sites are on the agenda for Tuesday, February 11th. The Prime Minister and his delegation will engage with construction workers who are making notable progress on several important projects such as the National Housing Corporation’s Housing Solutions.