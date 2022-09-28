PM Gonsalves makes case for Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua & Taiwan during UN address

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his address at the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th Session, made cases for Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Taiwan.

Prime Minister Gonsalves touched on issues such as the interventions made against Cuba, attempts to undermine the duly elected governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua as well as the exclusion of the nation of Taiwan from agency within the United Nations’ system.

“Why are the illegal, unjust economic embargo, undeclared war, and criminal interventions against Cuba permitted to continue without let up, despite overwhelming, near-unanimous denunciation by this General Assembly? Why do we not resist unequivocally the sordid attempts by imperialism to subvert the duly-elected governments of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Nicaragua? How can we stand askance, in relative silence, and contented inaction, in disregard of Taiwan’s legitimate right to exist in accord with the wishes, and will of the Taiwanese people? Why do we not encourage peace and security across the Taiwan Straits by, among other things, permitting Taiwan’s participation in the specialised agencies of relevance in the United Nations’ system such as the World Health Organisation and the International Civil Aviation Organisation?”

The Prime Minister said that “quality global leadership, in communion with the world’s peoples, credible ideas for resolution, and a coherent multilateralism grounded in international law, constitute the only viable way forward for humanity.”