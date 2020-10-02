PLP RECORDS MASSIVE LANDSLIDE VICTORY IN BERMUDA ELECTIONS . WINS 30 OF 36 SEATS

Jubilation on Court Street (Photograph by Jonathan Bell)

The Progressive Labour Party claimed 30 seats at the General Election today after crushing the One Bermuda Alliance.

The PLP claimed five seats previously held by the OBA on a night of turmoil for the Opposition party, which finished the evening with just six seats.

OBA deputy leader Leah Scott lost her seat to Jason Wade of the PLP by 486 votes to 400 in Southampton East Central.

Jache Adams of the PLP defeated Marcus Jones of the OBA by 368 votes to 307 in Pembroke West, a seat won by the OBA in 2017. FDM candidate LeYoni Junos had 39 votes.

Anthony Richardson of the PLP defeated Robin Tucker of the OBA by 422 votes to 326 in the Hamilton South seat previously held by Sylvan Richards of the OBA. Cheryl Packwood of the Free Democratic Movement had 89 votes.

Vance Campbell of the PLP defeated Vic Ball of the OBA by 432 votes to 403, to claim the seat formerly held by Trevor Moniz of the OBA.

Crystal Caesar of the PLP defeated incumbent Ben Smith of the OBA by 441 to 388 at the three-quarter mark in Southampton West Central.

The FDM’s best performer was Christina Storey, who claimed 202 votes in Sandys South, against 532 for Jamahl Simmons of the PLP. Three FDM candidates did better than their OBA opponents: Desmond Crockwell, Eugene Dean and leader Marc Bean.

David Burt, Curtis Dickinson, Walter Roban, Renée Ming, Kim Swan, Kathy Lynn Simmons, Jamahl Simmons, Lovitta Foggo, Derrick Burgess, Tinée Furbert, Lawrence Scott, Zane DeSilva, Diallo Rabain, Wayne Furbert, Christopher Famous, Ianthia Simmons-Wade, Dennis Lister Jr, Dennis Lister III, Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch, Scott Simmons, Wayne Caines, Neville Tyrrell, Jason Hayward and Michael Weeks all held PLP seats.

Susan Jackson, Craig Cannonier, Scott Pearman, Michael Dunkley, Jarion Richardson and Cole Simons held OBA seats.