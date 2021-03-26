PLP CONVENTION’S PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SESSIONS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TO ENSURE STRICT ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS . EVENT TO BE AIRED VIRTUALLY ACROSS A PLETHORA OF MEDIA OUTLETS



Only 150 persons were invited to the annual Public Session of the PLP National Convention set for Saturday March 27th on the Ottley’s Playfield @4pm .

This was revealed at the Party’s Annual Private Conference which is taking place at the Royal St.Kitts Hotel.

PM Harris addresses Private Session of PLP National Convention 2021



Prime Minister and Peoples Labour Party Leader Dr Hon. Timothy Harris told the delegates caucus at the Royal St.Kitts Hotel that a decision had to be made to reduce the usual number of attendees by at least 60% to ensure absolute adherence to the COVID-19 protocols .

During remarks at the Caucus PM Harris noted that it was a difficult task to choose those attending both the private and public sessions.

The Public session will be held under a large tent which will be able to comfortably accommodate the approximately 150 persons allowed under COVID-19 Protocol rules and regulations . The organizers of the event have been working very closely with the NEOC to ensure strict adherence with Ken DaSilva, head of the NEOC Compliance team working alongside and closely with the Site and Event Managers of the much anticipated event to ensure strict adherence .

Due to the aggressive pursuance of the COVID-19 protocols the Convention will be VIRTUAL with persons locally and around the global having a plethora of opportunities to view and or listen to the event .

The event will be carried LIVE on Facebook at the PLP Facebook page as well as on the Team Unity SKN YouTube Page . A number of local participating stations will also be carrying the event live .

The event will also be shown on The CABLE’s Channel 95 .

Find below a list of some of the confirmed media outlets and links on which persons can view or listen the historic Convention

Freedom FM 106.5

Sugar City FM 90.3

ZIZ Radio 96.1 FM

Youtube 👉🏼 https://youtu.be/r3ZiW-Ci8bI

Facebook 👉🏼 https://www.facebook.com/PLPSKN/posts/4382622685098932