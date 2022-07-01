PLP CONTINUES TO DRAW LARGE CROWDS AT VISION CENTER OPENING EVENTS

(July 1st, 2022):- Whether it’s curiosity, interest in the future plans of the party, the appeal and charisma of the Party Leader and Prime Minister or the freshness, youthfulness and energy of the party and events; the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) continues to draw huge crowds to their various election campaign events. Since their massive PEOPLES CANDIDATE Launch some weeks ago thousands have come out consistently to all of their events, mainly to their VISION CENTER openings which have all created significant buzz in their respective communities. Stachio Williams in Const#5, Kendale Liburd in Const#4 and last evening Nubia Greaux in Const#2 have all launched and opened their PEOPLES VISION CENTERS to huge crowds.

PM Harris announced last evening that his new administration will increase the PAP payments as of Sept 01, 2022 . PLP Const#2 Candidate, Nubian Greaux reiterated his support for the maintenance and enhancement of programmes such as the PAP, STEP and the PEACE which all together benefits well over 8000 citizens.

The PLP moves next to St.Peters on Sunday where they will be launching the PEOPLES VISION CENTER with PLP Const#8 Representative Andrew Talbo Bass.