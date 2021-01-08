Please Help Baby Jay-Kiema from Cayon St Kitts by clicking the link to donate to her GoFundme https://bit.ly/35kxfq8

My beautiful baby girl was born on December 21 2020. The delivery was smooth with no complications. We were able to take her home after a few days in the hospital. Once we settled in with a new baby in our home we noticed her breathing seem different. We rushed her to the emergency and were sadden with the news that she would have to be admitted to undergo testing. She had to endure these testing for 3 days before a diagnosis could be revealed. We were told that she has Tachypnea. This is an abnormally rapid breathing. She also is suffering from Hypoplastic left heart syndrome and other congenital cardiac malfunctions. We currently reside on the island of St. kitts and are seeking assistance for our daughter medical and travel expenses. In order to save her life she will need to have surgical procedures that are not offered here on our island. These procedures are very pricey as well as cost to travel. If you can find it in your heart to send any donations to us it will be greatly appreciated. Thanks again for your generosity.