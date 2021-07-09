Plan to Allow Vaccinated People from Abroad into UK Without Quarantine to be Revealed in ‘Next Couple of Weeks’
(Sky News) Details of a plan to allow vaccinated people from abroad into the UK without having to quarantine could be revealed in the “next couple of weeks”, the transport secretary has said.
Grant Shapps told Sky News that ministers are “actively working” on proposals to allow those who received their jabs outside of the UK to be exempt from the quarantine rules when travelling from amber list countries.
He added the measure will be brought in “as soon as we can” – but suggested those residing within the EU could be allowed in sooner than those in the US, as the bloc rolls out a unified digital vaccine passport scheme
