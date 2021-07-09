Plan to Allow Vaccinated People from Abroad into UK Without Quarantine to be Revealed in ‘Next Couple of Weeks’

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on July 9, 2021 in UK

July 9, 2021

FILE PHOTO: Travellers stand at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Sky News) Details of a plan to allow vaccinated people from abroad into the UK without having to quarantine could be revealed in the “next couple of weeks”, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps told Sky News that ministers are “actively working” on proposals to allow those who received their jabs outside of the UK to be exempt from the quarantine rules when travelling from amber list countries.

He added the measure will be brought in “as soon as we can” – but suggested those residing within the EU could be allowed in sooner than those in the US, as the bloc rolls out a unified digital vaccine passport scheme

Read Morehttps://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-plan-to-allow-vaccinated-expats-into-uk-without-quarantining-to-be-revealed-in-next-couple-of-weeks-12352084

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2021 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)