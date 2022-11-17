PIERRE ADMINISTRATION INVESTS XCD 16.8 MILLION EU GRANT IN JOB TRAINING INITIATIVE FOR UNEMPLOYED YOUTH

The European Union has agreed to provide monetary support to the Generation of Employment through Private Sector Development Project [GEPSED]. On November 16, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and Ambassador of the E.U to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean States H.E Malgorzata Wasilewska officially signed a XCD 16.8 million Grant to support the GEPSED Project.

At least 600 Saint Lucians will benefit from the implementation of the GEPSED Project. Seven [7] local institutions who provide occupational training progarmmes have agreed to place each of the 600 GEPSED participants in a private sector based job training programme for a minimum of three [3] months – paving the way for their transition to productive careers.

