PIERRE ADMINISTRATION FINALIZES XCD $22.9 MILLION GRANT AGREEMENT WITH JAPAN FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF CHOISEUL FISHING PORT

Saint Lucia’s decades old relationship with Japan and its continuing technical cooperation through the Japan International Cooperation Agency [JICA], has yielded a potential solution to what has been a decades old problem affecting Choiseul fishers. On November 10, 2022, the Pierre Administration finalized the terms of a XCD $22.9 million Grant Agreement with JICA to address sedimentation issues and redevelop the Choiseul fishing port.

