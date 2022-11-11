PIERRE ADMINISTRATION FINALIZES XCD $22.9 MILLION GRANT AGREEMENT WITH JAPAN FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF CHOISEUL FISHING PORT

Posted on November 11, 2022 in ST.Lucia

Saint Lucia’s decades old relationship with Japan and its continuing technical cooperation through the Japan International Cooperation Agency [JICA], has yielded a potential solution to what has been a decades old problem affecting Choiseul fishers. On November 10, 2022, the Pierre Administration finalized the terms of a XCD $22.9 million Grant Agreement with JICA to address sedimentation issues and redevelop the Choiseul fishing port.

