Philip J. Pierre will be St Lucia’s new Prime Minister

Ernesto Cooke – July 26, 2021

(Castries – St Lucia) – The St Lucia Labour Party has recaptured the seat of power on the Caribbean island of St Lucia after losing its reigns of power in 2016.

On Monday, 26 July, preliminary results gave the St Lucia Labour Party ten seats, two independents, and two seats for the incumbent United Workers Party with three seats still too close to call. The St Lucia Electoral Department has not yet declared official results.

Centre-left politician Philip J. Pierre the leader of the St Lucia Labour Party will be sworn in as St Lucia’s new Prime Minister.

Stephen King, a former United Workers Party candidate, ran as an independent, sighting numerous issues with the United Workers Party.

More than 160,000 registered voters cast their ballots in Monday’s election. The polls were monitored by observer teams from the Commonwealth, the Organisation of American States, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).