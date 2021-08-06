PHASE THREE OF JOSEPH N. FRANCE GENERAL HOSPITAL WILL ADDRESS DRAINAGE ISSUES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 6, 2021 (SKNIS): Director of the Public Works Department (PWD), George Gilbert, said that phase three of the Joseph N. France General Hospital will address drainage issues at the northwestern end of the hospital.



In an interview conducted on August 4 with SKNIS, Mr. Gilbert said that the heavy rainfall on 4th August led to flooding on the corridors at the northwestern end of the hospital.



“We apologize for the inconvenience which was caused on August 4, and we assure you that as part of phase three and the roof rehabilitation, which is in progress, that that will help to eliminate most of the problems which we are experiencing.”



He added, “Currently, we have a contractor on site who is doing some work on the roof in the area, however, the work has been slow to progress due to the COVID-19 virus and the logistics in terms of performing the work.”



Director Gilbert also stated that there was a tender for the architectural services for phase three of the hospital and the winner was Design Collaborative in Barbados.



“We will continue to monitor the hospital in the event of heavy rain or storm approaching and see what we can do to mitigate the flooding in the various areas,” he added.