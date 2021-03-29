Peoples Labour Party, the fastest growing Political Party in the region is still committed to unity, says National Political Leader Dr Harris





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 28, 2021 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) which was established in 2013 is still committed to the unity which led to three political parties forming the Team Unity construct that formed government after the February 16, 2015 general elections, says PLP National Political Leader and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.



“We have heard a lot about our party – where we stand in moments of difficulty and where we stand in good times,” said Dr Harris. “You have heard a lot and you know a lot about our formation in 2013 and how from that difficult past we came forward and energised a nation, energised a country, energised a people and brought victory to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis under a coalition banner.”



Prime Minister Harris made the remarks on Saturday March 27 when he delivered the feature address at the Peoples Labour Party’s Fourth Annual National Convention that was held under a tent on the grounds of Ottley’s playing field in Constituency Number Seven which he represents in the National Assembly.



“We remain committed to unity because working together always the people of St. Kitts and Nevis will achieve more,” observed the Honourable National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party, and Prime Minister. “So thank you to our partners.”





The Peoples Labour Party formed a coalition with the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), contested the February 2015 general election and won seven seats out of the eleven seats to form government as the Team Unity Administration, with PLP’s National Political Leader Dr the Hon Timothy Harris as the Prime Minister.



Team Unity increased its majority in Parliament after the June 5, 2020 general elections to nine seats. The Peoples Labour Party holds two of the seats, St. Christopher Seven by Prime Minister Harris, and St Christopher Three by PLP’s Deputy Political Leader the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett who is the Federal Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development.



People’s Action Movement’s Assistant General Secretary, Mr Azard Gumbs, brought fraternal greetings on behalf of his party at the National Convention, while Concerned Citizens Movement’s Deputy Chair and President of Women’s Arm, Ms Latoya Jones, brought fraternal greetings on behalf of her party.



“Yes, we are the youngest political party in St. Kitts and Nevis but we are also the fastest growing party,” advised the National Political Leader. “That is because our values are those of the working people. Our values lead us to put a premium on creating more jobs for our young people, building homes for our people, and keeping our streets safe, and what a wonderful job! St. Kitts and Nevis are the safest it has ever been in a very long time.”



In further commenting on the prevailing safety aspect in the country, brought about by the efforts of his Team Unity Administration, Dr Harris thanked the entire team at National Security and singled out for commendation, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, Lt Col of the Defence Force J. Anthony Comrie, Commissioner of Corrections Terrance James, and Chief Immigration Officer Merclyn Hughes, who he said are in the frontline of the country’s national security apparatus.



“Yes, the PLP is the party of choice for a large number of persons everywhere and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve – serving together as part of a team,” asserted Dr Harris. He noted that each and every day, the PLP is serving with a new ethos of empowering and uniting people to build the St. Kitts and Nevis that all love and all want to see stronger and safer.



Proceedings of the National Convention were chaired by the PLP National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson, and remarks were also made by the Deputy National Political Leader the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, while delivering the keynote address was Trinidad-based Consultant Clinical/Forensic Psychologist, Dr Sharon-Ann Gopaul McNikol.



Present at the National Convention were members of the PLP National Executive who were elected unopposed on Friday March 26 at the Private Session of the 2021 National Convention held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel’s Conference Room, and who were introduced by the National Political Leader.