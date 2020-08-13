People smuggling’ flagged as means for COVID-19 spread in VI

Hon Carvin Malone heightens call for residents to report illegal entry

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI – Following the lastest COVID-19 positive case in a resident with no recent travel history, authorities are buckling down to tackle illegal entry and people smuggling into the Virgin Islands, as the government takes steps to protect its citizens and remain in control of the coronavirus pandemic.

This move was hinted by Minister for Health and Social Development, Hon Carvin Malone (AL) during a COVID-19 update last evening, August 19, 2020.

“We strongly urge all members of the public to bring to the attention of the relevant authorities – whether Police, Customs or Immigration – any suspicion or evidence of people smuggling into the Territory,” Hon Malone said.

“Illegal entry provides an avenue for COVID-19 to enter and spread among our community,” the Minister further underscored.

Illegal entry under the microscope

On a Monday, August 17, 2020, during the previous COVID-19 update, the Minister had announced that the government was cognizant of possible illegal entry, however, the latest COVID-19 case may have confirmed those suspicions.

