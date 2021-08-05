PAYMENTS UNDER THE GOVERNMENT’S SECOND STIMULUS PACKAGE ALREADY BEING MADE TO QUALIFIED APPLICANT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 05, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – During this morning’s (Thursday, August 05) Sitting of the National Assembly, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stated that more than 600 of the 2,915 applications received to date for assistance under the Income Support Programme have been approved for payments to beneficiaries.



The Income Support Programme is one element of the Government’s second stimulus package announced in July of this year that aims at stimulating the Federation’s economy and providing support and assistance to those most vulnerable and needy.





“The good news is that payment of claims started on July 30th and so far 645 applications have been submitted to the Treasury for monies to be paid to the beneficiaries. I am advised that another batch of payment will be processed tomorrow, Friday, August 06, 2021 and every week further payments will be made to qualifying applicants,” Prime Minister Harris said while making a presentation under the section ‘Statement by Ministers’ on the Order Paper.



The prime minister said the screening and vetting process for applications continues.



Dr. Harris said, “These applications are being screened to eliminate any duplications as in some cases where applicants applied twice by sending their application to two Government entities, for example, the Ministry of Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Finance. The applications are of course also being vetted for compliance with the criteria. Only applications that contain responses to the questions posed can be immediately determined. I therefore must encourage applicants to consider and respond to all information requested to expedite the processing of their claims.”



Additional human resources have been deployed to assist with processing claims in an effort to further improve effectiveness and efficiency.



PrimeMinister Harris continued, “With respect to applicants under the Fuel Subsidy Programme, 62 persons have so far been approved and by this Friday all 62 should receive their payments. Those persons who applied for support to households with persons with disability will receive their first payment tomorrow, August 06, 2021. Additionally, we have approved support to Ade’s Place, a private provider of services to persons with disability.”



The honourable prime minister also used his presentation to remind citizens and residents that additional services are available to them free of cost as part of his Government’s comprehensive social safety net programmes.

