PATRICE ROBERTS ENDS 2022 WITH THE #1 WORLDWIDE SOCA SONG

Hit song ‘Mind My Business’ A Favourite According To Statistical Data and Makes Other Prominent ListsTrinidad, WI; Patrice Roberts’ ‘Mind My Business’ is the Worldwide Number One Soca Song of the year. According to The Soca Source, the song which was released on December 19, 2021 has been dominating the year. Penned by Mical Teja and produced by Dan Evens and Travis World, ‘Mind My Business’ quickly became a favourite. The phrase “Drink Water and Mind My (Your) Business” became the mantra of many. Much to the surprise of Roberts, the song’s virality on social media platforms was not solely in Caribbean circuits.The Soca Source article published on December 10, 2022; Patrice Roberts’ MIND MY BUSINESS: Worldwide No. 1 Soca Song of the Year identified the song’s success as “a milestone not only for the artist but for the Soca genre overall.” On hearing the news, Patrice Roberts shares that, “Learning of ‘Mind My Business’ being the #1 Worldwide Soca song reinforces the potential of Soca music and the need for support from the diaspora.” Additionally, Patrice recognizes that “public opinion is very important but statistical data is equally important and holds extreme value.” Both Patrice and her team are focusing on understanding her statistics.Receiving another accolade from the youth-driven music platform Audiomack, ‘Mind My Business’ is one of the 50 Best Songs of 2022. Audiomack describes the hit song as “a playful anthem at the buzzer of 2021” and “the motto for 2022, 2023, and beyond.” Professionally, 2022 has been rewarding for Patrice. In addition to the aforementioned, ‘Mind My Business’ also captured the attention of NPR Music. First on their listing of Top 10 Songs of 2022 of NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Nikki Birch is ‘Mind My Business.’ The article’s author, Nikki Birch, choice of songs and albums are purely based on the impact on her.Excited about the future, Patrice shares that “As the year closes out, I am looking back at my achievements and it is fueling me to do more.” She also expresses gratitude for, “Every bit of support and feedback that I have received throughout my career and more so in 2022.” With Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival quickly approaching, Patrice will be hosting her now signature event ‘Strength Of A Woman’ on February 15.Thus far her Carnival 2023 contributions have been receiving tremendous support. Namely, ‘Sugar Cake’, ‘Bless This Party’, ‘Soft Man’, ‘Feeling It’ and ‘Some Of This’ are favourites. Music lovers can anticipate more releases from Soca’s leading lady as the days progress.